Hat-trick with a difference for Sheffield’s newest rugby team

It was a hat-trick of different kind for Sheffield’s news rugby team as they played their first game against Yorkshire rivals Leeds, as well as raising awareness and cash for AIDS charity.

Sheffield Vulcans rugby union club marked World AIDS day by holding a charity match against Leeds Hunters to raise money for the charity Yorkshire Mesmac.

Sheffield Vulcans. Picture: Heather Isobel Photography.

And while the game might have ended in defeat for the Steel City's all-inclusive team, they scored a hat-trick of their own by chalking off their first game against Leeds, raising awareness of AIDS and drawing in £127 for the charity.

Michael Hudson, Vulcan's capaitain and PR and communications officer, said: “It was a great day, it went really well. Both teams had quie a few players who had either never played before or had only been playing for a couple of months which was great to see.

“Leeds gave us a really good game actually and we lost but everyone was genuinely enjoying playing and there was a really good atmosphere.”

Michael, who moved to Sheffield from Cambridge for university in 2011 and has stayed since, said the club was set up last year after other all-inclusive teams gathered support and interest at Sheffield Pride 2017.

He added: “When we first arranged the fixture, it brought up the fact that it was World AIDS day which is quite a big date in the LGBT calendar.

“I really wanted to make a big deal of it because we were both LGBT teams and because of what day it was.

“There has been some huge steps taken in terms of AIDS recently but it’s really important for us to understand what it’s about keep fundraising for more work.”

Mr Hudson said a raffle, sales of red ribbons – the universal symbol of awareness and support for people living with HIV – helped draw in cash for Yorkshire Mesmac.

He added: "The club is predominantly aimed at gay and bisexual men. A lot are hesitant to get involved in team sport because of the 'lad culture' but rugby is one of the most progressive sports and it's one of very few sports to have openly gay players.”

For more information about joining the Sheffield Vulcans, visit www.sheffieldvulcans.com or search for the club on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.