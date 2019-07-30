Para ice hockey: Sheffield Blues edge out Greys

Team grey and team blue together after the game

he game remained scoreless after three periods of action and a tense sixteen minute overtime period, resulting in the shootout where Jake Oakley scored the winning penalty shot for his side.

Greys won the battle of territory, spending a lot of time in the Blues zone but struggled to work goalie Gary Whiteley and their best opportunity for a goal came on a second period breakaway.

Blues had less time on offence but created the better opportunities, with Oakley, Andy Mead and Rachel Paget in particular having strong chances but were met with a Player-of-the-game display from Greys goalie Andrew Jackson.

Andy Mead tries to break through the grey's defence

After a gruelling 76 minutes of action, the first two penalty shot takers missed for each side before Oakley pinged his effort in off the underneath of the crossbar and the Greys couldn't equalise.

Fire and Ice allows Steelkings development players the chance of being involved in a real game scenario. Each team had one line of experienced forwards and one line of rookie players who rotated every two minutes on a strict timer to give everyone the same time on the ice.

This weekend the Steelkings return to British Para Ice Hockey League action and need to win just one of their final two games to be crowned Champions.

They face the Manchester Mayhem – the only team who can still pip them to the title – this Sunday at IceSheffield.

With this being the final game for Manchester, with the points difference, a win will see the Steelkings crowned Champions.