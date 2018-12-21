Kart racing: Rotherham’s Thomas Turner is a double champion

Having finished 4th in the 2017 series, Thomas Turner only needed a top-6 finish to clinch the 2018 LGM Senior X30 title.

So by starting the race from pole position went some way to help him achieve the goal in the LGM final round at the Paul Fletcher international circuit.

As the Senior X30 field went into the first corner the Rotherham 17 year-old lost his advantage, then two karts passed him off the bridge on the opening lap.

Initially battling with Stephen Letts and Callum Bradshaw to mid-race, when Harry Platten took him going under the bridge, Turner was now in 4th-place.

Normally, he would only be complacent once leading the race, but so as not to jeopardise winning the LGM Senior X30 title, he was under orders from his team, MLR, “they told me not to take any risks so I coasted it, once I was in the top-5”.

Towards the end of the race Mario Mills began to close, but in ‘cruise-mode’ Turner held him off to be still 1.85 seconds clear at the flag.

“It is really good to win the Championship and two titles in one season!”, Turner’s prize including a pair of new IAME Senior X30 engines, valued at over £4000.

The title makes Turner only the second, double Senior Championship winner in the same season, with his LGM Senior X30 and Senior X30 O-Plate crown titles.

Unlike his troubled Super 1 Series campaign, Turner has been the model of consistency, a podium visitor at nearly every LGM Senior X30 round.

He won the race at the Rowrah circuit easily, even though it would have seemed unlikely when starting down in grid slot 7.

The round at Kimbolton circuit should have been an easy win, but Turner was taken off on the last lap whilst leading the race.

Forest Edge circuit produced a runners-up result, even though Turner had never seen the track before he arrived there on Saturday morning.

No stranger to LGM Series titles, back in 2012, a 10 years-old Turner became the youngest LGM Series WTP Cadet Champion.

Sheffield’s Brandon Carr, from a grid 9th start, diced race-long around 7th-place before he grabbed a 6th-place LGM IAME Cadet race finish by just a 0.06 seconds margin, the result made 6th in the Championship his own.

Running along the LGM Championships were round 6 of Trent Valley Kart Club (TVKC) Championships and their Senior X30 race saw Cole Kilner go from ‘hero to zero’ after the Barnsley racer had lined-up on the front row.

While Kilner fell back to 5th at the start, on lap 5 he began to move forward taking two places exiting the bridge.

On the next lap, entering the chicane he made a bold move on the front two karts, with two wheels up the inside kerb, he passed both at once, emerging in the lead.

With Kilner secure in the lead, the race came to a sudden conclusion; as the red flag came out signalling an accident had brought the race to a premature end, and Kilner a superb winner.

Sadly, post-race a 10-second dropped bumper penalty demoted him to 21st-place…

Matthew Hudson from Barnsley consolidated his 3rd-place in the TVKC Junior X30 championship with a 2nd-place finish. From pole position, “I had an up and down race. I lead for a bit, then was 2nd on the last lap. I did the best I could”.

A seized engine put paid to Jayjay Cook’s TVKC Junior X30 race, for the Barnsley teenager’s engine lasted only 8 laps.

Jack Hobson, the recently-crowned NKF Honda Cadet karting Champion, from Rotherham ran consistently in the top-3 of the TVKC Honda Cadet race.

Starting in 3rd spot, he spent the race in a comfortable and untroubled 3rd-place but was not quite able to keep in touch with the lead pair, “I could not catch those in front, because they were faster”, was Hobson’sforthright verdict.

Max Edmunson just missed out giving Sheffield’s S8 Racing a podium finish in the TVKC Mini Max race, as his 3rd–place start ended up as a 4th-place finish.

Doncaster’s James Winter showed how to overtake in the TVKC Junior Max race as starting in 15th, he converted it into a 9th-place finish.