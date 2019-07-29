Money Map Alliance Midweek Cricket League: Sheffield side Attock keep up pressure at top

Cricket: News, reports and more.

Attock’s nearest rivals, Darnall scored a handy 130-7 (H Ur Rehman 54), but in a shock result, bottom team Rotherham Town passed the Darnall score with 4 wickets down (I Mizra 46* S Aslam 30). The Darnall defeat means that Attock are 10 points clear of Darnall who have a 3 games left to Attock’s 2. Despite the game in hand, Darnall cannot catch Attock, who are therefore crowned the 2019 Premier Division champions. Nether Edge scored an impressive 165-3 (N Nahaim 89* B Afzal 34) and then routed TOA for just 66 (I Zafar 3-10).

Division A

Sharrow may have opened up a significant gap over the other title seeking sides with their defeat of rivals Sheffield Waterworks. Sharrow were 99 all out (A Bradford 3-16 D Andrews 3-18), but restricted Sheffield Waterworks to 64-8 (A Shahzad 3-22). Sharrow are now 4 points clear of Sheffield Waterworks, who are joined on the same tally by The Wednesday, who scored 109-3 (A Naseby 35 N Mohammed 34*) and bowled out Outokumpu Stainless for 98, thereby effectively ending Outokumpu’s chances. In the basement battle, De La Salle struggled to 87-4, Kashmir easing past this with one wicket down, closing the gap to De La Salle to just 2 points.

Division B

Hollinsend Methodists hit up 141-5 (J Commander 63), Aviva finishing way short on 62-7. Caribbean Sports made 100-6, which champions Frecheville Community reached with 4 wickets down. These results mean that second placed Caribbean Sports’ lead over Hollinsend Methodists is cut to just 2 points with 2 to play. Millhouses Works made 137-5 (N Atrill 38 T Roper 32 Y Mahmood 3-9), then dismissed Sharrow II for 121 (E Hussain 4-26), but Millhouses Works stay bottom.

Division C