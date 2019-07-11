Non-league football: New Sheffield FC striker opens acount after two minutes

Sheffield’s new summer signing Karl Demidh opened the scoring after just two minutes with last season’s top scorer Marc Newsome doubling the lead early in the second half. Mitchell Dunne added a third from the penalty spot on 69 minutes and although Penistone got one back three minutes later through Danny Barlow, Club wrapped up the win with Dunne bagging his second nine minutes from time. Maltby Main followed up their 2-0 win at Rossington Main last weekend with a 2-1 victory over Evo-Stik League side Frickley Athletic. Gavin King and Robbie Foster, who were both on target in the win at Rossington, had the Miners 2-0 up at the interval before Kyle Simpson got one back for the hosts midway through the second half. Handsworth FC drew 1-1 at Dronfield Town where Luke Francis gave the Ambers a first half lead with the hosts equalising late on through a Mark Fereday penalty.. After their 7-0 defeat in the annual friendly against a strong Rotherham Utd side that boosted the coffers with a marvelous crowd of over 1500, Parkgate bagged a first preseason victory on Tuesday beating Ecclesfield Red Rose 5-1. The Steelmen’s new signing Ben Thornton opened the scoring on 18 minutes and although former Parkgate player Jordan Turner leveled it up seven minutes later, Simon Harrison restored the home sides advantage just before the break. Bruno Holden added the third on 78 minutes with Alex Rippon quickly making it 4-1 before Harrison grabbed his second four minuets from time. Hallam FC have made a statement of intent after snapping up central defender Julian Lawrence who returns to the club for a second spell. Since leaving Sandygate Road 26-year-old Lawrence has had successful spells at Worksop Town, Handsworth Parramore and Frickley Athletic whilst finishing last season with then Evo-Stik side AFC Mansfield. Friendlies Saturday: (3pm unless stated) Armthorpe Wel v Belper Town (1pm), Retford Utd v Retfod FC, Rossington Main v AFC Bentley, Selby Town v Worksop Town, , Sheffield FC v Hallam FC (12pm), Staveley MW v Chesterfield, Swallownest v Maltby Main (Chris Lill Memorial Day).