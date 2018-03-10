Nottingham Panthers 2-3 Sheffield Steelers - fourth away win over rivals this season

Steelers went into tonight's showdown with respect for their opponents, but little to fear.

Of the eight times they'd played Nottingham Panthers previously this season in cup and league, they had won six.

And three of the victories have come at the National Ice Centre.

A month ago to the day they had oblitered Panthers 4-0 on their home ice.

And they had a decent start, this evening.

The visitors' top line has been under scrutiny for below par delivery.

So it was refreshing to see Colton Fretter score from Mathieu Roy and Ben O Connor at 16:14.

The first period ended a tie though after Mike Vaskivuo (unassisted) equalised at 17:48.

Steelers, who have shut out Notts four times this went ahead again when Steelers man of the match Jonathan Phillips scored (short handed) from Zack Fitzgerald and Scott Aarssen at 24:46.

But, again, they could not hold on to the league, with Zack Phillips (assts Luke Pither, Dan Spang) levelling two

minutes later.

Steelers took the lead for a third time at the start of the third period, Roy cashing in on a delayed penalty after Levi Nelson's work at 41:55.

Panthers, who hit the post in one raid, pulled their goalie in the last two minutes.

But Sheffield defended expertly and pulled off their fourth win of the season at the NIC.

RESULTS

Saturday 10th March

Steelers on the attack tonight

Elite League

Belfast Giants 3 Braehead Clan 5

Cardiff Devils 8 Edinburgh Capitals 0

Dundee Stars 2 Coventry Blaze 4

Steelers at Nottingham

Manchester Storm 3 Fife Flyers 2

Milton Keynes Lightning 6 Guildford Flames 5 (After Penalty Shootout)

Nottingham Panthers 2 Sheffield Steelers 3

FIXTURES

Sunday 11th March

Elite League

Belfast Giants v Nottingham Panthers - 4.00pm

Braehead Clan v Manchester Storm - 6.00pm

Coventry Blaze v Guildford Flames - 5.15pm

Dundee Stars v Milton Keynes Lightning - 5.00pm

Edinburgh Capitals v Fife Flyers - 6.00pm

Sheffield Steelers v Cardiff Devils - 5.00pm