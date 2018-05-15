O’Sullivan pairstar for De La Salle in Yorkshire and Derbyshire Cricket League

In Division One’s game of the day, Hollinsend Meths were bowled out for 180 (C Jones 43 D Spilman 4-51) by Parkhead, who in turn were sent back for 122.

Stocksbridge rattled up a highly impressive 217-5 (M Price 49 B Cherry 48 J Newton 48), but new boys Ashford in the Water responded with great vigour, successfully chasing the target down to win by 2 wickets (T Smith 46 S Ellis 50).

Hallam III scored 161-8, which Sheffield Centralians reached with 4 down (D Gunawardena 83).

Promoted Hundall were disappointed to be dismissed for 103 by De La Salle (L Braddock 48* J O’Sullivan 5-14). In reply for Salle, Kieran O’Sullivan smashed 63* as his team won by 10 wickets inside 16 overs, handing Hundall their first league loss since 2016.

Totley Bent were diddled out for 134 by wily veteran spinner Nick Somerton (5-26). The Hathersage victory by 5 wickets takes this highly fancied side to the top of the nascent Division One table, with Ashford in the Water in second spot.

In Division Two front runners Sheffield Civil Service were 148 all out (S Wilson 50), but then skittled Grindleford for 61.

Despite a shaky start, Sheffield University Staff amassed 264-9 (T Patel 98 D Dhillon 65 P Fearn 4-30), then knocked over Bakewell for 124 (L Tann 65).

Telecom Sports were bowled out for 103 (S Fingas 5-25), which Sheffield Medics passed with 2 wickets down.

Norton Woodseats II made 152-9, Sheffield Collegiate IV reaching the target with 4 wickets down.

Parkhead II were all out for exactly 100, Hollinsend Methodists II racing to a 7-wicket win in just 20 overs.

In Division Three Hathersage II made 152-6 (S Hutchinson 64*), Sheffield Transport sneaking the win with a single wicket intact. Transport head the table from a renascent Whittington Wanderers, who totalled 143-8 (I Evatt 70), then shot out Chesterfield III for 72 (A Johnson 4-23). Ridgeway were 135 all out (Z Gage 55 R Fenwick 4-23), De La Salle II passing this with 6 down.

Stocksbridge II were dismissed for 131, Youlgrave Lodge attaining the target with 3 wickets down off the penultimate ball of the match (G Woolley 40* M Wingfield 4-15). After 3 wash outs, Hallam IV finally started their season and did so in some style.

They hit up 223-7 (S Heyes 64 M Davies 64) and restricted Richmond to 141-8 (C Turner 49 C Brownlee 4-21).

Sheffield Centralians II are the early leaders of Division Four. They hit an imposing 201-9 and survived a nailbiter by bowling Sheffield University Staff II our for 199.

Also, on a march up the table are Sheffield Superkings. They posted a huge 272 all out (Ithikash Arun 108 Jamie Mitchell 4-66 Steve Vessey 4-74) at home to Whittington Wanderers II, who fell for just 76.

There was a first win of the season for Walkley. They scored a measured 196-8 (K Ditta 50 R Burke 46) at home to Sheffield Civil Service II.

The Servants were dismissed for 130 (A Dean 5-33). Chesterfield Barbarians II smote a significant 247-6 and in turn restricted Coal Aston III to just 105-8.

Unbeaten at the head of Division Five are Hallam V. A 9.3 over spell from Matthew Wilks yielded 5-16 as home side Sheffield Transport II fell for just 78. A nine-wicket win was the outcome. Also unbeaten are Hollinsend Meths III. They sent Telecom Sports II back for just 50 thanks to 5-17 from Isaac Mullins. The Meths didn’t lose a wicket in achieving their target.

A tied game played out at Baslow. The home side were shot out for 102 but produced a similar effort in restricting Sheffield Collegiate V to 102-9 (H Star 58* T Sullivan 4-18). Divisional high scorers of the day were Hundall II. They smashed 233-5 and held Coal Aston IV to just 109-9.