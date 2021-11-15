A week of hard work but the Sheffield Sharks are ready for it!

Once again, London have assembled an illustrious roster and they are also the only British representative in Europe this season. Even at this early stage, they have only lost two games and so we knew how difficult it would be to go to their Copperbox Arena and come away with a positive result.

We made a terrific start to the game as Bennett Koch came up with the first seven points. Former Shark Dirk Williams managed to tie the game midway through the first quarter and the Lions began to take charge. Lorenzo Cugini got hot for Vince Macaulay’s men as they completed 24-18 and 27-9 second and third quarters, by which time it was difficult for us to see a way back. Cugini finished with 28 points in the final score of 100-68 as our Cup run came to an end for another year.

Our performance wasn’t without its merits. Rodney Glasgow continued his good start to life in a Sharks jersey with 14 points and there was another consistent display from Jonathan Williams, who finished with the same score. Bennett Koch was the one who caught the eye however. He finished with 13 points, 3 rebounds and a block which was remarkable for a four of four shooting effort inside and five of five from the free throw line.

Three pieces of silverware remain for us to focus our attentions on. We were recently drawn against Manchester Giants in the BBL Trophy, having played our Lancastrian neighbours four times already this season! However, our attentions now switch to Cheshire Phoenix; our next opponents in the league as we attempt to extend our unbeaten start to the season.

We travel to the Ellesmere Port Sports Village on Sunday looking to go 3-0 in the Championship. Cheshire had a mixed start to the campaign but clearly have some talented pieces to their team and can’t be taken lightly. They went down by 109-81 to Manchester in front of the Sky TV cameras last Friday but bounced back on Saturday to run Leicester extremely close in their quarter final before going down by 85-84.