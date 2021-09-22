Anthony Joshua will 'get the job done' in title match say staff at Sheffield training centre

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 21: Anthony Joshua trains during their media work out ahead of the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO World Heavyweight Title fight between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk at the O2 Indigo on September 21, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Staff at the English Institute of Sport Sheffield based in Attercliffe have sent their best wishes and good luck to Anthony ahead of his title defence against Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday night.

Anthony has been training at the institute as part of his pre fight preparations.

Joshua has a long-standing relationship with the EISS, which is run by Sheffield City Trust, having trained there as an amateur before winning Olympic Games gold at London 2012 and continuing his pre-fight preparations during a stellar professional career.

Simon Coates with portrait of Anthony Joshua in the Hall of Champions at the English Institute of Sport Sheffield.

His bout against Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium is set to be a tough contest with the Ukrainian – who also won gold in London at a weight division below Joshua – unbeaten since turning pro.

However, EISS general manager Simon Coates, says he and his team have no doubt ‘AJ’ will come out on top.

He said: “It has once again been a pleasure to welcome AJ and his team to the EISS.

"There is always a buzz when he’s training here ahead of a big fight and we have been there every step of the way during his career.

“With GB Boxing based here we have a brilliant reputation of producing world-class boxers but there’s no doubt that AJ’s world titles and gold medal put him right up there as one of the country’s most successful heavyweights.

“We wish him all the luck in the world against Oleksandr Usyk but with the amount of work he has put in we’re sure he’ll get the job done!”