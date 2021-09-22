Anthony Joshua will 'get the job done' in title match say staff at Sheffield training centre
Sheffield sports staff say Anthony Joshua should ‘get the job done’ and they have no doubt he will triumph as he prepares to defend his world heavyweight champion title this weekend.
Staff at the English Institute of Sport Sheffield based in Attercliffe have sent their best wishes and good luck to Anthony ahead of his title defence against Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday night.
Anthony has been training at the institute as part of his pre fight preparations.
Joshua has a long-standing relationship with the EISS, which is run by Sheffield City Trust, having trained there as an amateur before winning Olympic Games gold at London 2012 and continuing his pre-fight preparations during a stellar professional career.
His bout against Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium is set to be a tough contest with the Ukrainian – who also won gold in London at a weight division below Joshua – unbeaten since turning pro.
However, EISS general manager Simon Coates, says he and his team have no doubt ‘AJ’ will come out on top.
He said: “It has once again been a pleasure to welcome AJ and his team to the EISS.
"There is always a buzz when he’s training here ahead of a big fight and we have been there every step of the way during his career.
“With GB Boxing based here we have a brilliant reputation of producing world-class boxers but there’s no doubt that AJ’s world titles and gold medal put him right up there as one of the country’s most successful heavyweights.
“We wish him all the luck in the world against Oleksandr Usyk but with the amount of work he has put in we’re sure he’ll get the job done!”
The English Institute of Sport has also celebrated Paralympic glory recently as several Paralympians across various sports trained at the centre and went on to succeed at the Toyko games.