Having served jail time in the past, the 29-year-old welterweight – nicknamed ‘The Truth’, “because I’m always true to myself” – has left his bad boy lifestyle behind, but retains a nasty streak in the ring and seven of his 13 opponents so far have ended the fight on the canvas.

On 27 August Tomlinson will take on experienced Mexican Dante Jordan, who himself boasts 23 knockouts on his record, which stands at 32-6. His boxing CV includes no fewer than 24 championship fights and a WBC Youth Championship title.

"People are going to say it’s a step up but this is my chance to show where I belong,” ‘The Truth’ said.

IBO welterweight champion Anthony Tomlinson.

"It’s going to be explosive, there’s going to be fireworks and I’ll tell you now, he’s going to get knocked out."

Roger Sampson, Tomlinson’s trainer at Manor Boxing Academy, was less bullish but added: “I’m quietly confident that this is the right fight at the right time for Anthony.

"He wants unleashing but we have to make sure we are putting the brakes on. He’s still a novice in the boxing game but he’s worked himself into a position where he’s more advanced than his experience.

“If we were to let him off the leash, he would want to fight Canelo [Alvarez] next.”

Tomlinson previously trained under Stefy Bull before returning to Manor Boxing Academy where he started out at the very late age of 22 with a view to becoming a mixed martial arts fighter.

He added: "There was something there, I felt it. There was a natural gift.

“With my ability I don’t feel I’ve showcased what I can do yet.

"That's why I’m so glad to be back in my old gym with Roger, he’s bringing the best out in me. I have got world-level power, I will switch lights off at world level.”

The vacant IBO inter-continental welterweight title will be on the line at Ponds Forge, which team Tomlinson want to use as another stepping stone.

"We are aiming for a world title,” Sampson added.