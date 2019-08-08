Athletics: Double joy Erin adds national outdoor gold to her indoor title

Erin Lobley, right, with second-placed Chloe Bagshaw

Hallamshire Harrier Lobley took the lead on Saturday at Sports City in Manchester and opened her Sunday sesssion in style in the shot as she delivered a whopping 13.15m to extend her dominance.

Erin, a student at Sheffield High School, also did superbly in the high jump, clearing 1.58m to give her an unassailable lead going into the final 800m event.

She covered the two laps in 2.31 to break the 4,000-point barrier (4,018) to add the championship best to her gold medal. Chloe Bagshaw, also of Hallamshire Harriers, came second with 3,430 points.

Erin Lobley during the 800m race