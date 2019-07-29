Awards: Dwain Chambers presents Qualitas medals to youngsters from Sheffield and North Derbyshire

Track sprinter Dwain Chambers – who recently came out of retirement in a bid to resume his international career – teamed up with Team GB trampoline coach Paul Greaves to honour some of the areas most outstanding young sports achievers.Sports entrepreneur Gavin Bailey – a former Sheffield Wednesday first team player – organised his most ambitious awards ceremony to date at Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel venue. His Qualitas Sport coaching company works with scores of schools right across the South Yorkshire and Derbyshire region providing first class mentoring and training for kids.The 2019 School Awards Celebration event singled out the achievements of children that have benefitted from the academy’s various programmes over the past 12 months.Schools represented included Totley Primary School, Eckington Camm’s Primary School, Marsh Lane Primary School, Ashover Primary School, Deer Park Primary School, Dronfield Infants Primary School, Hunloke Primary School, Renishaw Primary School, South Darley Primary School, Sharley Park Primary School, St Thomas Primary School, Unstone Juniors School & St Mary’s Infants and Holmgate Primary School.Individuals were awarded for their success in sports including football, athletics, gymnastics, netball and cricket.The event’s MC was Dean Thorpe of Dronfield-based Charles James Financial Planning.n More information from www.qualitassport.co.uk