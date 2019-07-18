Basketball: Hatters U16s star in National Final Fours

They managed to finish 3rd out of all the teams in England for their age group, a phenomenal achievement. Hatters, above and right in action, beat Derby Trailblazers convincingly 40-68 but went down 65-49 to Sevenoaks Suns who went on to win the Final Fours. Walter Campbell Head Coach was very proud of the team.He said: “After competing in a tough, competitive league, I was extremely pleased, not only in securing 3rd position in the country, but more especially in the manner in which the squad’s commanding performance secured the final win. “The final victory was a pleasing display of many of the things we had worked on all year.”Simon Robert, one of the parents, said the girls gave ‘everything they had and should be proud of the journey they have experienced together and memories they have made’. He added: “The weekend was a credit to the hard work the players and coaches put in with endless hours of practice and dedication.”