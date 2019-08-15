Basketball: Nick Lewis rejoins Sheffield Sharks

Nick Lewis during his earlier spell with Sheffield Sharks

Lewis went on to play for London Lions in 2014-2015. After taking a year off to focus on his business venture 'Make It Work Global.' He returned last season playing for the Solent Storm in D1 which resulted in the club winning the Division One Regular season championship.

Lewis is a proven scorer in the BBL and showed that in one of his best performances in a Sharks vest when he helped lift the BBL Trophy in 2014.

"I’m excited to have Nick back in Sheffield. He is a hardnosed player that loves to compete and can be impactful on both ends of the floor" added Coach Lyons.

"I am really looking forward to being back and playing in front of Sharks fans. It is some of my best memories playing for the club. I would love to be a part of another team that brings Silverware back to Sheffield" says Lewis.