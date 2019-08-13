Cyclo speedway: Sheffield's Laura Watson wins second world championship trophy in a week

Laura Watson with one of her World trophies

Laura scoring 14+3 as team GB were always in control of the match. Laura then placed joint 4th in the World Final, missing a podium place when finishing last in her final race.

A weakened Sheffield team were beaten 51-67 at Hull in a Northern League Division Two match, losing ground on the chase to finish third in the table. Holidays and illness meant the Stars had to call on two under 10’s and two riders who rarely race. Chris Bingham (the Stars regular announcer) putting wheels on track for the first time in seven years.

The scores were level at half time, Hull riders having made several errors. Kielan Burton provided the Stars three race winners.

Sheffield Scorers – Kielan Burton 20, Niamh Morton 12, Rob Mawhood 7+2, Edward Balfour 6, Chris Bingham 5, Erin Balfour 1.

Sheffield also lost the Division Three match by 28-42. Edward Balfour raced to a 16 point maximum, winning all four of his races. Erin Balfour had by far her best match in Stars colours, winning two races.

Sheffield Scorers – Edward Balfour 16, Erin Balfour 12.

Tomorrow sees the Sheffield junior riders make a quick return to Hull, to race in the third regional round of the BYJL and Little League.