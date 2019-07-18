Darts: Union Club are Sheffield League Champions

Darts

The champs were in fine fettle as Jordan Lister prevailed against Sid Din, James Adams fell to Brian Edis, Richard Beck edged out Gavin Skinner, despite Gavin’s 180 maximum and 118 check out, Daz Layden (180 & 15 darter) conquered Ian Bickerstaffe, Lee Olesiuk beat Gordon Broad and Paul Buttery finished off by beating Dale Checkley.

Lord Nelson secured the runners up spot following a close 4-3 home win against Keel with Craig Thorpe being the hero as he held his nerve in the last game decider to outpoint Craig Roberts. Jimmy Buttery had put ‘Fanneys’ ahead against Haydn Cronk, Kevin Hames evelled beating Shane Wilson before the home boys took the next two games when Terry Baggaley and Martin Glen enjoyed close wins against Kevin Silcock and Greg Martin respectively. Keel forced the close finish as Rab McKenzie outgunned Paul Furniss (122 c/o) and Jamie Hill (16 darts) went down to Lee Bailey.

Another last game hero performance came from Steve Storey (120 c/o) against the unfortunate John Cartledge

as Sothall Baize won a thrilling match 4-3 at Carlton Club who will finish the season in third spot. Andy Whittington put Sothall ahead against Andy Else before the hosts hit back when Andy Radford outpointed Steve Ewington and Nick White (110 c/o & 15 darter) did likewise to Brian Link, however Baize won the next two as Gary Smith beat Darren Nixon and Paul Blogg saw off Les Barker only for Carlton to take it to the last when Alan Robinson edged out Paul Moore (15 darts).

Finally this week yet another 4-3 scoreline saw Steelers successful at home to Pewter Pot. Steelers raced into a three nil lead as Martyn Nicholls, Chris Fowler and Matt Sampson enjoyed victories against Carl Moorhouse, Kevin Thompson and Wayne Ellams respectively before the visitors took the next two when Pat Dalton did for Phil Nicholls and his missus Michelle fell to Pete Walsh, however the home side clinched the win as Andy Taylor held his nerve to overcome Ryan Spencer. Pewter Pot’s Kenny Hoult won the last game consolation at the expense of Brian Hylands.