Double header weekend awaits the Sheffield Sharks

However, a Friday night in front of the Sky TV cameras, followed by a return home to Ponds Forge on Sunday marks an important three days in the fledgling league season.

We had last beaten Cheshire on the 29th September 2019 with the ‘Nix taking seven games on the bounce. Their Ellesmere Port Sports Village arena is quite an intimidating gym but we were fully aware we needed to put the streak to bed. However, we didn’t make the greatest of starts with a 27-11 opening quarter and ended up playing catch-up for the rest of the game.

We narrowed the gap by six in the second quarter, concluding on an Aaron Anderson buzzer-beater but a 21-10 third period all but sealed another Cheshire success. Our three point shooting deserted us for most of the afternoon and despite making three of our overall five in the final quarter, it wasn’t enough to prevent a Phoenix win by 86-67.

Aaron Anderson taken by Adam Bates.

There were double figure returns for Jonathan Williams, Rodney Glasgow and eleven points for Aaron Anderson. Kipper Nichols returned the same number of points as Aaron but also pulled down five rebounds with an assist, a steal and a block to tip the nod as our most effective player on the afternoon.

There is no time to dwell as we face an important double header weekend this time out. On Friday, we appear before the Sky Sports cameras when we head up to the Vertu Motors Arena to take on the home town Newcastle Eagles. Our very own Mike Tuck usually appears as a pundit on the Sky coverage but he will very much be on court this time as we look to continue our good form. The show starts at 7pm and the game tips off at 7.30pm.