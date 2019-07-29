Greta wins European gold in Maderia

Greta crosses line to win gold

Greta, who won the bronze medal at the Under 11 World Championship in Egypt last year, moved up a level to the Under 13 category and was against athletes a year older than herself.

A biathle race is a continuous run-swim-run. Greta had to do a 400 metre run followed by a 50 metre open water swim and finished with another 400 metre run. Great Britain dominated the race, claiming all three podium places and securing the gold medal for the team competition.

Fellow Hill House pupil, Olivia Martin, came 6th in a very tough Under 15 girls’ race. With many entrants into this race, Olivia had to compete and qualify in a semi-final the previous day. Both girls are now preparing for the British Championships next month at Salford Quays, hoping to be selected again for Great Britain to compete at the World Championships in Florida, USA.