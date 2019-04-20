Sheffield will be showcased to more than 1.6 billion homes around the globe as the World Snooker Chamionship gets underway in the city.

The sport’s top 32 players will battle it out at the city's Crucible Theatre through until Monday, May 6, with the tournament having got underway this morning.

Neil Robertson during day one of the 2019 Betfred World Championship at The Crucible, Sheffield. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire

And, after Sheffield Council said the competition would boost the city’s economy by around £3 million, the priceless exposure it provides was revealed by Jason Ferguson. chairman of World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association.

Mr Ferguson said: “Every player dreams of the moment they walk into the Crucible. The tournament is a huge event.

“It will be watched by a huge global audience. 1.6 billion households around the world will watch the tournament and see Sheffield.”

The tournament got underway this morning with defending champion Mark Williams opening the 2019 championship against Martin Gould.

Thousands of fans and media from across the world have set up base in Sheffield for the 17 days the tournament runs for.

Mr Ferguson said: “Snooker is one of those sports where you can still get close players so they will be out and about in Sheffield in cafés, restaurants and bars.

“Every snooker player is always made welcome in Sheffield and that's very special.”

The World Snooker Championship will run everyday until May 6.

Gary Clifton, Sheffield Council’s major events manager, said: “The tournament will be worth around £3 million to the city’s economy but it’s so much more than that – it is just a shop window for the city.

“The media value, if you wanted to buy it, would be more than £5 million but it is showcasing Sheffield to the world. You can’t put a price on the effect it has on the tourism and visitor profile in the city.”

