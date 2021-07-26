"If we can help Kell Brook we will" - boxing column from Sheffield's Dennis Hobson

He said: “Well, he's lined to fight for the British Title against fellow Sheffield fighter, Kyle Yousaf. We're hoping to put that together soon but, if not, we'll get Tommy into an international contest until he can fight for the British.

“With Fightzone, a defeat isn't the end of a career. He'll be back on the channel and we'll get him back into contention. I see that loss as a learning experience. He'll know how to read fights better in the future.”

Kell Brook was just one of the many high profile visitors to the Fightzone shows, do you think we'll ever see him in a ring again?

Dennis Hobson.

“I'm told he's in training. If I can help him in any way, I'd love to. He's in the final chapter of his career, and I do think he'll box again. He'll want to leave on a high, and if Fightzone can help in anyway, that's no problem. We'll see what happens.”

Sheffield world flyweight champion, Sunny Edwards, also came to the shows and did an impressive stint on commentary duties. You've had your disagreements with Sunny in the past, what are your thoughts now?