Replica of Tokyo Olympics sport climbing wall to open to public in Sheffield

A replica of the Olympic wall has been built at The Climbing Hangar in Attercliffe, which was used by the Sheffield-based climber as she finalised her preparation for the Games.

The centre is due to open to the public in September.

Despite missing out on a medal in Tokyo, Coxsey says she bowed out of competing professionally with a smile on her face.

Shauna Coxsey declared herself pleased with her performance despite missing out on a medal.

The 28-year-old failed to make the cut for the final of the first-ever sport climbing event at an Olympics, which was also her last competition, after finishing tenth in qualification.

The top eight athletes qualified for the final, which was won by Janja Garnbret of Slovenia.

"It’s a shame I didn’t make it to the finals and compete for a medal,” Coxsey told The Star, “but I was so happy with my performance considering the injuries I was carrying at the time.

"Overall, I was so happy to finish the competition alongside my coach and friend Leah Crane.

"We laughed and had fun throughout the whole experience."

Climbing's three disciplines of speed, lead and boulder were combined into one medal at Tokyo.

Coxsey was sixteenth after the speed discipline, but a solid fourth-place finish in her strongest discipline, bouldering, moved her up to eighth overall in the leaderboard.

She finished thirteenth in the lead discipline, however, which was not enough to keep her in the top spots.

But there was more to Tokyo than just medals, Coxsey said.

"This Olympics marks the debut of sport climbing on the biggest sporting stage of all and I hope that it inspires those who have witnessed how amazing my sport is, regardless of age, to give climbing a go down their local climbing wall.

“Whilst my time in the Olympics was obviously very different than we expected it to be, due to the COVID restrictions, I’m proud that my time at the Olympics may have inspired kids to get involved."

Discover more about The Climbing Hangar HERE.