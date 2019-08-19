Sheffield cycle speedway: Double world champion Laura Watson goes for gold

Laura Watson in the saddle

Laura, 24, skipper of the Sheffield Stars team, captained both the England and the Great Britain teams to victory at the inaugural Women's World Championships at Torun in Poland earlier this month.

And this weekend, Laura will be hoping for more success when Racing takes place in the Eastern Region at Norwich, Kesgrave, Ipswich and Great Blakenham.

It will be her 12th British final and there could be more success for sheffield as she is joined in the final by fellow Stars rider Niamh Morton.

Laura Watson with World Cup

Laura's best finish was fifth in 2013, though she did win bronze in the 2010 Indoor championships.

The current European No 2, Laura was World Champion in 2011, when the finals were in Edenton, USA.

Her career as taken in four clubs. She started out at Astley, before moving to Sheffield, spending some time on loan at Heckmondwike.

A move to Leicester brought four British team titles before a return to Sheffield, when she managed the Stars to junior team glory in 2015, Sheffield’s third national trophy.