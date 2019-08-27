Sheffield Cyclo Speedway: Oliver wins bronze at British championships

Oliver Banyard with his medal on the podium

Oliver secured bronze in the 33/18 sponsored under 8s final at Norwich (the scene of his recent bronze in the Little League GP series), winning three if his five races for a 17 point haul.

Oliver then took a vacant spot in the under 10s, winning his first race as he went on to total 9 points and place 16th.

Niamh Morton and Laura Watson both won two out of five races as they tied in fourth place with 16 points in the Women’s Final.

Kielan Burton also won two of his five races, including a superb pass over the rider that denied him gold in the under 14 Final in 2018, as he scored 15 points to finish fifth in the under 16s Final.