Sheffield darts: Runners-up Nelson conquer the champions

Darts

Union sped into a two nil lead as Tony ‘Tiger’ Darlow (123 c/o) beat Jimmy Buttery and Jordan Lister (128 c/o & 15 darts) mastered Tony Atkinson before the visitors hit back in style as Terry Baggaley overcame Garry Jeffries, Martin Glen accounted for Glen Lister and Lester Bowers had no answer to Jamie Hill. Richard Beck (154 c/o) then beat Paul Furniss to force a last game decider ant it was visitor Craig Thorpe who prevailed against Paul Buttery.

Some tremendous darts were thrown down at league HQ as Pewter Pot completed their season with a fine 5-2 win against Trades & Labour with no less than five maximum 180’s being hit on the night. Pewter Pot raced into a three nil lead as Ryan Spencer did for Roy Gorman (180), Gary Summerfield (180) had too much for Billy Field and Carl Moorhouse (16 darter) excelled against Kieran Parkinson (180) before Ian Cook (113 c/o) stopped the rot as he outgunned Pete Walsh (180 & 14 darts). Pat Dalton (180 & 14 darts) then sealed the win for the visitors against Steve Blythe with the last two games being shared as Stuart Ortton beat Wayne Ellams and Kenny Hoult defeated Phil Simpson.

Ball inn had a fine 4-3 home win against local rivals Carlton Club with skipper Dale Checkley attaining hero status as he held his nerve in the final game decider to beat the gallant Darren Nixon. Sid Din had earlier put Ball ahead against Andy Radford before Carlton won the next two courtesy of wins for Jimmy Haslam (109 c/o) and Nick White against James Adams (112 c/o) and Matt Dodd respectively. The hosts then won the next two as Lee Bloodworth bettered Les Barker and Alan Robinson went down to Gavin Skinner before John Cartledge set up the crucial last game decider as he overcame Stuart McCormack.

Keel finished their inaugural Mag 7 season with a good 5-2 win at home to Handsworth Inn despite going one down when Matt Pryor beat Kevin Hames in the opener. The home team the rallied and clinched the win as Greg Martin beat Mark Thompson, Carl Gregory lost to Kevin Silcock, Rab McKenzie had too much for Jason East and Craig Roberts (120 c/o) took care of Tom Denton (117 c/o). Steve Thompson then won for the visitors at the expense of Haydn Cronk with George McKenzie (116 c/) ending proceedings by beating Andy Harper.