Sheffield Diving Club star Richelle Houlden wins European medal in Russia
Teenager Richelle Houlden has won the bronze medal in Russia at the European Diving Championships for Great Britain
Richelle, 15, a member of Sheffield Diving Club, was only 0.5 of a point from winning the silver medal.
Richelle has been diving from the age of 6 and her older brother Jordan is also a British Diving team member.
Richelle comes from Shiregreen and has continued in elite sport and she has received support from The Backing The Best programme, managed by SportsAid for Sport England, which supports athletes who would face difficulties progressing through their sport’s talent development system without critical financial help and also through the club’s scholarship scheme.
Sheffield Diving manager Nikki Smith said: “It is a fantastic result and hopefully it might inspire others.”