Sheffield inspiration Dame Sarah Storey closes in on GB Paralympic history after winning 16th gold medal

Gold medalist Sarah Storey poses on the podium at the medal ceremony for the Cycling Road Women's C5 Time Trial. (Photo by Toru Hanai/Getty Images)

Storey drew level with Great Britain’s Paralympic gold medals record after sealing victory in the women’s C5 time trial in Tokyo on Tuesday morning.

The 43-year-old, appearing at her eighth Paralympic Games, will have the chance to break the record of swimmer Mike Kenny in Thursday’s C4-5 road race.

"I never set out on this journey to be Britain's greatest Paralympian but to match the best man and to have more other medals is just a dream come true," said Storey, who has now won 27 Paralympic medals in total.

"Sweet 16. Can I be 16 again? As I said the other day, I would never have imagined getting to 15.

"It is amazing. It was one of the most perfect days today, the conditions were perfect.

"The course is super quick. The corners were really grippy and I rode a really good line and carried speed. I got caught up in a bit of traffic at times perhaps as I was going a bit quicker than they had anticipated.

"I am just so chuffed. I have been preparing for this for such a long time. There have been so many parts to it, both my bike and physical preparations."

