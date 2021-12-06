Sheffield Sharks show there are a variety of ways to win

Last Friday’s close-fought win over Plymouth City Patriots was a case in point and lessons were learned that will stand the team in good stead.

The newly-rebranded Patriots had yet to win in the BBL Championship but were undoubtedly one of the up and coming sides after close-fought losses. England international Kofi Josephs recently contributed an astonishing 46 points in the Manchester defeat and it was clear that this was a franchise on the up.

We made another good start, something that has been a feature of our recent games. However, Plymouth fought back strongly and we went in tied at 30-30 at half time. The third quarter was equally defensive and we took a three point advantage into the final period. It took the experience of our Captain Mike Tuck, who pulled down five offensive rebounds and Rodney Glasgow Jr, who hit a crucial three pointer late in the day that guided us to a 62-51 win.

Sheffield Sharks taken by Adam Bates.

Rodney explained how the win had come about.

“We won this game solely on defending. We held them to 51 points and defence wins games. I thought in the first quarter we were really good but when we got to that second quarter, we got a little bit lazy. I think we got careless with the ball and we made it a tough game.”

‘Coach Lyons is very real and honest. He told us we had to pick it up – this is not Sharks basketball, this is not our expectation if we want to be a great team and he was spot on. So we locked in, had a huddle and you saw a different team out there in the second half.’

Our backcourt duo of Rodney Glasgow and Aaron Anderson have been key in our four wins so far. Aaron was influential with 14 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists and a steal and Rodney took the MVP award for his 16 points, 5 rebounds and an assist.

After a midweek trip to Plymouth for the reverse fixture, we have an eleven day hiatus before we head to the Copperbox Arena to take on the much-vaunted London Lions.