Sheffield Sharks sign Marcus Delpeche

The 6’7 power forward is a product of Bates College and has spent the last 3 seasons suiting up for the Bristol Flyers, before which playing for the Grevenbroich Elephants in Germany.

Delpeche, a 25 year-old British passport holder, is ready for the new chapter.

“I’m excited to be part of a historically successful organisation that is always in the playoff hunt. I really enjoyed my time in Bristol but I’m ready for this next step and looking forward to seeing what Sheffield has to offer. I actually have family from the area so it will be great to connect with and have them at the home games.”

Originally from Wilmington, DE, Marcus appeared in 86 matches for the Bristol Flyers with a career average of 9.1 points and 5.0 rebounds per game.

Head Coach Atiba Lyons is more than happy with the addition of Delpeche.

“Marcus has certainly made an impact on us over the years. His size and athleticism are things that always jump out at you immediately, but he is also committed, consistent, and is one of those players that just puts their heads down and works. Really looking forward to maximising his abilities here in Sheffield.”