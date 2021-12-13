Sheffield Sharks to take a road trip for their final game of the year

Victory in Plymouth in midweek took the Sharks to a 5-2 record, just two defeats behind the leaders Leicester Riders. Sunday, however, sees a road trip to the Copperbox Arena to take on the lavishly-assembled London Lions, Britain’s only representatives in European basketball this season.

Having toughed out a 62-51 win over Plymouth the previous Friday, we were set up by a quirk of fate for a swift rematch – this time on an unusual Wednesday night and down in deepest Devon. The Plymouth City Patriots played a tough, defensive game at Ponds Forge and it was no different at the Plymouth Pavilions in the return.

The Patriots came out with intent but we managed to take a 19-12 lead after the first quarter. The low-scoring theme continued as the home side took the second by 17-9 to lead by 29-28 at half time but a 10-2 run across the third and fourth quarters finally saw us put some distance between ourselves and our hosts. 66-61 was a low scoring outcome but in truth, we were good value for another decent win.

Taking the MVP award for the second game running was Rodney Glasgow Jnr. He produced a Sharks career best of 18 points, three rebounds, three assists and a steal and was comfortably our top scorer and biggest threat on the night.

Playing in midweek led us into an eleven day break from action but we return this Sunday with a trip to the capital to take on London Lions. Vince Macaulay’s side are the only British representatives in European basketball this season and quite successful they have been too, making it through to the next stage of the FIBA Europe Cup. As such, they have an extensive roster of high level talent assembled at considerable expense. Our former player Dirk Williams is spending his second season with the Lions and of course, we are very aware of what he brings to the table.

Rather than focus on the opposition, our fate is in our own hands and our current second place in the league shows that we are more than a match for anyone on our day.