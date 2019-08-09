Sheffield sports bar celebrates first birthday and looks for more grassroots teams to sponsor

Firepit Rocks on West Street celebrates its first birthday in style

West Street’s FirePit Rocks are sponsoring the Steel Kings, Sutton Sting, the Sheffield Bears and are on the look out for other local grassroots teams to partner.

The bar is committed to showing as much live sport as possible – it boasts seven screens which includes a large projector screen – as the new Premiership football season kicks off and is keen to champion the city’s up and coming sporting stars.

A rising star of the city’s boxing world delivered the knock out punch to ensure FirePit Rocks celebrated its first birthday in true style.

Fire Pit Rocks launches its Ice Hockey Sponsorship

Tommy Frank – the recently crowned Commonwealth Superflyweight Champion – topped a guestlist that included members of the Sheffield Steelers, MTV stars and the chief executive of Skateboard England, James Hope-Gill.

FirePit Rocks owner Rick Bailey said: “We are totally sports and music obsessed. Customers can book booths for all events including football, boxing and UFC with food and drink packages available.

“We are very committed to backing Sheffield teams and it has been an honour to be involved with so many so far.”

The bar offers BBQ food, live sport, music, quizzes, retro gaming, beer pong, jam nights, DJs spinning classic indie/rock/hip hop/BEATS and more.

New match day sharing platters are now available for the start of the new Premiership football season.

FirePit Rocks, situated at 138 West Street, Sheffield, are also sponsors of the Sheffield Steelers.

More information: www.firepit.rocks

You can follow FirePit Rocks on Facebook (@FirePitRocks) and Twitter (@FirePitRocks).