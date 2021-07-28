Sheffield weightlifting club scoops a dozen medals in national competition

The Hallam Barbell Weightlifting Club took part in the British Weightlifting Virtual British Championships last month and succeeded in a triumph over adversity.

The results were processed and released this week with the club finding out it had won 12 medals, including five golds, six silvers and one bronze from the 14 competitors entered.

The event was held as a virtual competition where the competitive lifts were completed and recorded with a video then uploaded on to a competition portal for judges to consider.

Olympic weightlifting involves two competition lifts; the snatches and the clean and jerk move.

Each competitor has three attempts of each with an aim of lifting the heaviest weight they can about their head.

A competition total of points is made of the combined best snatch and best clean and jerk.

Weightlifting is a bodyweight regulated activity and Hallam Barbell Club have competitors in various age groups and bodyweights.

The club were also confirmed recently as one of the new British Weightlifting Talent Academies, one of just ten such academies across the country.

Dave Hembrough, the Hallam Barbell Club head coach and founder of the club, told the Sheffield Telegraph: ‘This is a fantastic result for our club.

"To have been able to train well and consistently over the Covid-19 pandemic and its subsequent lockdowns has been difficult for our members.

"To get such a strong result and achieve so much during difficult times shows the resilience of our members and coaches while also indicating the potential we have to achieve great things in the future as a club.”

Chris Williams, British weightlifting competitions manager, added: “Hallam Barbell have put a strong performance and are one of the leading clubs in the county for talent and results.

"The virtual British Championships was a great event with over 450 entries and more than 60 per cent of those were female competitors.”

Hallam Barbell Club currently trains at a factory venue on Stevensons Way, in Attercliffe, after having to move from its Hallam University venue due to Covid-19.

It runs various programmes for people of all abilities, from Olympic weightlifting to Powerbelle which encourages women to train together in the sport.

It also has a club for young people and a combined approach of mindfulness and strength training.

Next month the club is inviting interested Sheffield residents to visit their facility and get involved for the first time..

The club is running ‘learn to lift’ courses for youths and adults due to start in August.