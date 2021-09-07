Trevor and Rudi celebrate the youngster's success.

That’s the view of 14-year-old Rudi May’s coach Trevox Fox, who oversees the youngster’s development at the English Institute of Sport (EIS) and helped him win gold at last weekend’s England U15 Combined Events Championships in Manchester.

Rudi, who is a member of City of Sheffield & Dearne AC, successfully cleared 3.51 metres – 40cm higher than his closest competitor – and is now top of the UK standings for his age group by almost half a metre.

"He’s made some rapid progress in his physicality and his attitude,” Trevor said. “He’s matured quickly as well

"He’s quick to try more advanced phases of training and he’s quick to master them as well.”

Despite taking up the event just four years ago, Rudi’s current national ranking would place him inside the top 10 competitors for the age group above the one he currently competes in.

Trevor also coaches Barnsley’s Luke Cutts, who has return to pole vaulting ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, and Adam Hague, who is also hoping to qualify for the same event in Birmingham next summer after missing out on the Olympics.

He believes his latest protégé Rudi will continue his rise – and has the potential to follow in their footsteps.

He added: "He’s doing great, he’s so committed and he’s very well supported with his family. They are dedicated to assisting him improving and keeping him well balanced.