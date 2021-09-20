The Sheffield Sharks are back - and so are the fans

The new season commences this Friday with spectators back in the building after the Covid-hit season of 2020-21 when all games were played behind closed doors. The season begins with the visit of Cheshire Phoenix for the start of the BBL Cup group phase as the Sharks parade their new-look roster.

There may be a few Covid-adaptations in order to keep everyone as safe as possible but it will great to see fans back at Ponds Forge as the Sharks welcome Cheshire Phoenix for the start of the BBL Cup group phase. The gym was oddly empty throughout 2020-21 but it is hoped that we can deliver a team that will appeal in the flesh as opposed to the one that only appeared on a TV screen last time around.

Returning to the club this season are long-serving Captain Mike Tuck, Oscar Baldwin, Nate Montgomery, Jordan Ratinho, Kipper Nichols and Bennett Koch. Joining them are Jonathan Williams, Joe Jr Mvuezolo, Aaron Anderson and Marcus Delpeche.

Mike Tuck taken by Adam Bates.

Williams is a free-scoring guard out of the University of Toledo, who has experience in the European game from Belgium and Poland. He is joined by Anderson at the point, who is also vastly experienced with success in the highly-rated French league at Besancon, where he put up 15 points per game with 5.4 assists. Mvuezolo and Delpeche already know what the BBL is all about. Mvuezolo has suited up for Surrey and Leicester whereas Delpeche has spent several seasons at Bristol Flyers, where he generally excelled against the Sharks whenever we played.

Back for his thirteenth season is veteran Mike Tuck. Just thirty points short of Todd Cauthorn’s all-time Sharks league scoring record, to bow out after the Covid season would have been unjust and so his experience will once again prove invaluable to his younger team-mates. Ratinho and Nichols return for their second seasons. Ratinho was a hit as an explosive guard with decent rebounding ability and Nichols will benefit after his rookie year with his undoubted talent. It will also be a season of progression for local products Baldwin and Montgomery.