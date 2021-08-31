The School Games National Finals takes place at Loughborough University from Thursday to Sunday and will see more than 1,300 young athletes compete across 10 sports, four of which include disability disciplines.

Youngsters will experience the excitement of competing at the highest level, from staying in a dedicated Athletes’ Village on campus to having their performance livestreamed for spectators via the Youth Sport Trust YouTube channel.

“The School Games National Finals provide a great experience for talented young athletes,” says Ali Oliver MBE, CEO of the Youth Sport Trust.

The School Games National Finals take place from Thursday to Sunday. Photo: Youth Sport Trust

“Competitors get a real taste of what it’s like to be part of a multi-sport world-class sporting event.

“Given the competitors have endured a tough challenge to maintain their training and motivation over the last year, it’s fantastic to see them back. We are so excited to celebrate the athletes’ incredible achievements during a weekend of sport.”

Seventy-five athletes who represented Team GB at this year’s Olympic Games competed at the School Games National Finals, while one in five GB Paralympians from Rio 2016 also took part in the competition.

The event will be the first of its kind to take place in the UK following the lifting of lockdown restrictions.

The list of Sheffield athletes taking part includes:

Daphney Adebayo, 16, athletics

William Lane, 16, athletics

Nandy Kihuyu, 16, athletics

Libby Davidson, 14, netball