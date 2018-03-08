Return of Robert Dowd and Jonas Westerling can supercharge Sheffield Steelers’ attack against Nottingham Panthers and Cardiff Devils

Sheffield Steelers will be a more predatory team this weekend with the return of Robert Dowd.

Offense has been an issue for much of the season but Dowd’s return will offer power and craft against Nottingham Panthers (away, Sat) and home to Cardiff Devils on Sunday, says coach Paul Thompson.

The Teessider has scored more goals and assists against Nottingham than any other Steeler in history, barring Jeff Legue.

“Dowdy hit the bar at Braehead in his return match and will get stronger and enjoy more minutes out there as we go on” said Thompson. “We have missed him and Jonas Westerling and both should be available for us.

“Westy is great on the half wall and the power play and he’ll bring us energy.”

The weekend games give us the opportunity to build towards the Play Offs. Our record against Nottingham must be one of the best in the league. “And our form at home against Cardiff has been decent. The weekend is about bouncing back and getting some momentum.

Sheffield's Jonas Westerling, pictured scoring against Manchester Storm. Picture: Marie Caley

“We need to be more hungry and desperate and put away some of the gilt-edge chances we created in Braehead.”

Dowd has missed 14 games through injury and is looking to get back on the mark this weekend.

Steelers will be chasing their 55th win in Nottingham - they have lost 81 times there, over the years.

