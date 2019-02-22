Rotherham cyclist Ben Swift in intensive care after crash

Rotherham cyclist Ben Swift is in intensive care with a ruptured spleen after crashing on a training ride.

The 31-year-old, from North Anston, clipped a rock while descending, causing him to crash heavily, Team Sky said.

Ben Swift. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Swift, who finished fifth in the UCI Road World Championships in 2017, was training in Tenerife when the incident happened on Wednesday.

He tweeted: "I am still in intensive care at the moment.

"But I hopefully move on to a normal ward tomorrow. They have stopped the bleed in the spleen. But just need to keep monitoring it. Along with that I have facial wounds and road rash."

Team Sky doctor Inigo Sarriegui added: "Swifty suffered quite a heavy crash while out training. Thankfully though, he didn't lose consciousness and was aware of the incident afterwards.

"We will continue to monitor him over the coming days, but 24 hours on from the crash he is already feeling better."