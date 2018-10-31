Doncaster RLFC chief executive Carl Hall has opened up about the pain of missing out on promotion to the Championship.

Despite having home advantage, the Dons lost out to Workington Town in the play-off semi-finals.

“It took some getting over because we were quietly confident,” Hall said in his latest ‘In the Dugout’ video.

“I wanted us to get out of this league.

“Obviously we had a bit of a dip midway through the season and we copped a bit of stick but we nearly did it [won promotion]. It would’ve been really nice to do it.

“The way everything’s gone with the Championship and League One, I genuinely thought all we needed to do was make the final and we would’ve been in the Championship.

“But that’s rugby league. It’s tough. Workington came and beat us, and it was a really tough time for everyone connected to the club. It was awful.

“We have to get over that and then we have to go again.

“Next year we have to look to try and win it.

“I don't want to put anyone through what we’ve all been through because losing that semi-final was tough. We need to try and do everything in our power to go one better next time.”