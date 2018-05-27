On loan Cory Aston leads Sheffield Eagles to victory over Barrow

A Cory Aston-inspired Sheffield Eagles notched a 38-22 victory over Barrow Raiders at the Summer Bash.

The half-back, making his first appearance after returning on a one month loan, bagged a hat-trick and kicked eight points as he guided his side to their first win in four at Blackpool’s Bloomfield Road.

The Eagles produced a stirring second stanza to overturn a first-half deficit, with Mark Aston’s side bolstered with the return of Matty Lees, Josh Toole and Oscar Thomas alongside new signing Mike Weldon.

Aston’s return from Castleford paid instant dividends when he darted through for the opening try on five minutes, and the half-back converted his own try to give the Eagles the early advantage.

An Aston penalty put Eagles eight points clear before Barrow fought back to lead at the break through converted tries by Shane Toal and Jarrod Stack.

The second period was all Eagles, and Aston in particular who pinched his second try when Corey Makelim’s grubber kicked up off the turf, hit the crossbar, before landing into the grasp of the Cas loanee who touched down before converting.

Again Aston was involved, helped by a pass from Matty Costello, to allow Menzie Yere over for his first try of the season.

The Eagles kept their foot on the gas and a short ball from Aston was set perfect for Toole to crash over the whitewash, before Aston completed his hat-trick after being fed by Matty Fozard.

The game was all but secured when Aston’s deep kick was collected by Ryan Fieldhouse, and as he attempted to get back into play he spilled the ball, allowing Jake Spedding a converted try.

Aston’s side were given a late scare after tries from Jamie Dallimore and Gene Ormsby, but Makelim’s 77th minute converted try sealed the points.

Eagles: Costello;, Millar, Yere, Spedding, Blackmore; Aston, Makelim; Offerdahl, Fozard, Magrin; Ashworth, Pick; Toole. Interchange: Thomas, Davies, Weldon, Lees.

Scorers: Tries: Aston (5, 43, 58), Yere (45), Toole (55), Spedding (63), Makelim (77) Goals: Aston 4/7, Thomas 1/1

Barrow: Fieldhouse; Carter, Hulme, Ormsby, S. Toal; Dallimore, Ashall; Bullock, Mossop, Aspinwall; Smith, Stack; D. Toal. Interchange: Parata, Duffy, While, Riley.

Scorers: Tries: S. Toal (31), Stack (36), Dallimore (71), Ormsby (73) Goals: Dallimore 3/4