Sheffield Eagles: Aston confident of momentum heading into Summer Bash

It may not have been the result he was looking for, but Sheffield Eagles director of rugby Mark Aston says his side have given him platform to build some vital momentum following their latest display.

With the Eagles heading into the Summer Bash at Blackpool FC’s Bloomfield Road this Saturday, Aston knows a showdown with Barrow Raiders presents an opportunity to bag some much needed points in their battle for Championship survival.

The Eagles gave a good account of themselves in London on Sunday, and Aston believes he saw enough in defeat to suggest his side can find a performance which will give them a chance of finding some crucial points in the coming weeks.

“We wanted some positives going into the Summer Bash, and there is something I can work with now after the performance at London,” Aston told The Star.

“This next period, the next two or three games, are massively important to us. We need to be ready so that we get the right result next weekend. That performance against London will give us a bit of confidence going into the game, and that is certainly something that we can build on during training as we prepare for Saturday.”

Aston’s mood is in complete contrast from their home defeat to the same opposition the previous weekend, where the experienced coach gave an honest appraisal of his side’s failings.

His side showed a greater mental attitude on Sunday, and with Matty Fozard and Corey Makelim back in the ranks, the Eagles looked a different proposition in the face of top quality opposition.

“We were right in the game until the last 10 minutes,” Aston added.

“We just didn’t get the bounce of the ball and things like that. We didn’t get enough time to put them under the pressure that they needed to be put under. When you are a man light and if everyone is working hard, then you can cover it. London did that, but I am pleased with the lads for their efforts. We gave them a shock and that’s something we can pick up off the back of now.”

Meanwhile, the Eagles have moved their home game with Featherstone Rovers. The match has now been switched to Saturday 23rd June, kick off 3pm at the Olympic Legacy Park.

The match was switched from the Sunday to avoid a clash with England’s World Cup fixture with Panama.