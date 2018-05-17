Sheffield speedway: Race legend is motivating his track-mad son

Jack Smith is drawing inspiration from his legendary father in a bid to iron out his problems.

Smith has found life tough since joining Sheffield in the winter but his father Andy is by his side at most meetings.

And the former multi-British Champion and Grand Prix racer is a massive inspiration for the youngster.

Said Jack: “He’s great to have around because he’s been there and done it. He knows what he’s talking about and his advice is invaluable for me, he’s a real asset, in the pits. It’s been tough this season at times and we’ve had some disagreements, I guess that’s what happens between father and son, especially when they’re in a sport like this.

“It’s a tough environment and when things are going against you emotions run high and you see it all the time in pits.

“But I’m confident I can improve and start scoring more points, I want to do more for the Sheffield team and keep pushing hard at reserve.”

Smith is piling up the points in the Development League with Belle Vue Colts. “It’s great to be there, the National Speedway Stadium is a brilliant track” he said. “It helps my confidence, I need to be winning races and that can only help my other racing. I was pleased when Sheffield called me to come because it’s a track I enjoy racing at. It took me two minutes to agree to come here because the club is so well run, but I know I need to do more to score well.”

Tigers head to Berwick tomorrow in a Championship clash – and they’ve had confirmation Kyle Howarth is available.

Howarth heads to Germany on Sunday to ride in a Grand Prix qualifier on Monday but has made his travel plans to ensure he can ride for Sheffield.

“I don’t like missing meetings,” said Howarth. “I always wanted to be at Berwick.”