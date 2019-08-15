Sheffield cricket: Collegiate enjoy seven-wicket win at Abbeydale
So one of the wettest Alliance Midweek League seasons draws to a close with, you guessed it, yet more rain
The only match to be played in the Premier Division was at Abbeydale, where the visitors Rotherham Town hit up an impressive 145-4 (W Dar 54 I Mirza 51). Sheffield Collegiate however made light of the target, easing home by 7 wickets (M Simpson 38 J White 37). Both of Nether Edge v Darnall and TOA v Attock were cancelled due to rain. Attock were champions by the sizeable margin of 9 points from Darnall, but spare a thought for Darnall, who had 8, yes eight games lost to the weather. Likewise bottom team TOA, who also lost 8 matches to rain. An annus pluviam indeed.
Division A
The Wednesday scored 104-9 (N Mohammed 44 C Sanderson 4-32) against De La Salle, who ended on 86-7. Outokumpu Stainless racked up a handy 146-2 (T Morkel 63 T Starkes 40*), but Sheffield Waterworks replied with gusto, winning with 3 balls and 9 wickets in hand (D Clayden 68* W Hale 67*). Finally, Sharrow’s game with Kashmir was lost to the rain saturating the outfield, but despite this, Sharrow finish as champions. However Kashmir were denied the chance of escaping from bottom spot.
Division B
Frecheville Community chased down the Aviva score of 109-6 (T Harris 45) with 6 wickets still standing (B Shirt-Clarkson 40 M Dexter 31). The results means Frecheville complete the season both as runaway champions and unbeaten. Caribbean Sports scored 132-6 (J Ali 46* S Khursheed 36 N Yousuf 3-28) and then held Millhouses Works 74-6. Caribbean Sports were secure in second, but Millhouses Works sadly finish at the foot of the table. Sharrow II stroked their way to 147-8 (D Hussain 51 W Cooper 3-15) and restricted Hollinsend Methodists to 93-5.
Division C
In the only Division still undecided going into the final round of matches, Lodgers in second spot were hoping for a slip up from leaders Handsworth Juniors. But Handsworth dismissed Sheffield Transport for 101 (S Sriramagiri 42 S Hussain 3-24) before easing to the win by 6 wickets and the title (W Pervaiz 50* S Fiaz 31*). Against Lodgers, Woodhouse made 120-5, which Lodgers cantered past in just 7 overs without loss (J Lindley-Dawe 73* C Millard 48*). Lodgers finish a single point behind Handsworth. Brincliffe scored 100-4 against Norton Woodseats, who were held to 72-4, which gives Brincliffe their second win of the summer. Unfortunately this wasn’t enough to lift Brincliffe from the basement of the League.