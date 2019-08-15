Sheffield cricket: Collegiate enjoy seven-wicket win at Abbeydale

Cricket

The only match to be played in the Premier Division was at Abbeydale, where the visitors Rotherham Town hit up an impressive 145-4 (W Dar 54 I Mirza 51). Sheffield Collegiate however made light of the target, easing home by 7 wickets (M Simpson 38 J White 37). Both of Nether Edge v Darnall and TOA v Attock were cancelled due to rain. Attock were champions by the sizeable margin of 9 points from Darnall, but spare a thought for Darnall, who had 8, yes eight games lost to the weather. Likewise bottom team TOA, who also lost 8 matches to rain. An annus pluviam indeed.

Division A

The Wednesday scored 104-9 (N Mohammed 44 C Sanderson 4-32) against De La Salle, who ended on 86-7. Outokumpu Stainless racked up a handy 146-2 (T Morkel 63 T Starkes 40*), but Sheffield Waterworks replied with gusto, winning with 3 balls and 9 wickets in hand (D Clayden 68* W Hale 67*). Finally, Sharrow’s game with Kashmir was lost to the rain saturating the outfield, but despite this, Sharrow finish as champions. However Kashmir were denied the chance of escaping from bottom spot.

Division B

Frecheville Community chased down the Aviva score of 109-6 (T Harris 45) with 6 wickets still standing (B Shirt-Clarkson 40 M Dexter 31). The results means Frecheville complete the season both as runaway champions and unbeaten. Caribbean Sports scored 132-6 (J Ali 46* S Khursheed 36 N Yousuf 3-28) and then held Millhouses Works 74-6. Caribbean Sports were secure in second, but Millhouses Works sadly finish at the foot of the table. Sharrow II stroked their way to 147-8 (D Hussain 51 W Cooper 3-15) and restricted Hollinsend Methodists to 93-5.

Division C