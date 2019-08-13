Sheffield Cricket: Unbeatable Rograj Kote hits 181 not out for Transport

Transport opener Yograj Kote who hit 181 not out

This allowed Parkhead, after a slow start to the season, to hit top spot and with just 4 games remaining, will most likely prove difficult to dislodge.

In a rain-reduced game of 36 overs a side, Parkhead scored 205-6 with skipper Adam Burkinshaw hitting 103 not out.

Their opponents Sheffield Collegiate IV batted out to 118-4 (I Parkin 45*). Sheffield Centralians were dismissed for 92, Sheffield University Staff going on to win by 8 wickets (C Pandya 59).

Totley Bent smacked their way to a huge 283-7 (A Hussain 88* S Shazad 57*), but with Sheffield Civil Service on 145-6, the match was abandoned.

With a month left of the season, Cents and Civil Service occupy the relegation positions and are in danger of losing touch with the rest of the Division.

In Division Two at their Meadowhead ground, Sheffield Transport smote up 287-7, thanks to opener Yograj Kote, who belted a monumental 181 not out with 12 4s and 14 6s, one of the highest scores ever in the YDCL.

All the more remarkable as the innings was reduced to 35 overs by heavy rain earlier on the day. Bottom team Youlgrave Lodge never got going and ended on 101-9 (G Lewis 4-23).

Hollinsend Methodists II were restricted to 74-8, but the Hallam III batsmen had to work very hard to just scrape home by a single wicket.

Sheffield Transport now head the table as former leaders Grindleford had their third game in a row lost to the rain, this time their opponents were promotion rivals Telecom Sports.

In addition, Hallam IV against Bakewell and also struggling Norton Woodseats IIs match with Parkhead II were lost to the weather.

In Division Three, Hathersage II were 127 all out, which Sheffield Centralians II reached with 6 wickets down, thanks to Farroq hitting 90 not out, despite Guy Duke taking all 6 wickets to fall for 50 runs.

With leaders Walkley’s game with Sheffield Super Kings being cancelled due to rain, Cents II have cut the deficit at the top to just 5 points.

Richmond scored 155-9 (S Samani 49, Penfold 76*, A Herath 4-42), which Sheffield University Staff II attained with 4 wickets in hand (A Herath 48).

This keeps Staff II very much in the promotion race. The other matches - Chesterfield III v Baslow and Ridgeway v Stocksbridge II were lost to the summer monsoon.

Division Four leaders Coal Aston III made a huge effort to get their game with Sheffield Transport II played.

The visitors scored 164-9 from their 30 overs (P Rodrigo 62 S Sriramagiri 48 G Kenworthy 4-39).

Coal Aston III then ended well short on 122-8 (G Kenworthy 44). Sheffield Transport II close the gap to second placed De La Salle II to just 3 points.

Spare a thought for De La Salle II, their abandoned match with Sheffield Civil Service II mean that Beauchief side haven’t taken the field for over a month.