Sheffield greyhound racing:  Owlerton Stadium latest and race cards for weekend

Owlerton Greyhound Stadium is gearing up for one of the country’s biggest greyhound auctions, which returns to the venue this Sunday (10 March).

Owners and trainers from across the UK will visit Owlerton, Yorkshire’s premier greyhound racing venue, for the special event.

Greyhounds will be purchased using the traditional currency of Guineas, before being put through their paces at the track and subsequently auctioned later in the day. Food and drink will also be available from the snack bar during the auction.

Dave Perry, venue director at Owlerton Greyhound Stadium, said: “The greyhound auctions are fantastic events and see the great and good of the industry gather at one of the UK’s most prestigious venues.

“These events also represent a great opportunity for members of the public to get involved in the racing industry, as well as learn all about the thrills and possible financial gain of owning a high-class greyhound.”

Trials begin at 11am and the auction is set to start at 1pm, with an estimated finish time of 4pm. For more information, visit www.owlertonstadium.co.uk or call 0114 234 3074.

Friday, 8 March 2019

Race 1 19.30 500m Flat (A6) 1 Herons Reach ; 2 Skip It Always ; 3 Unique Delight ; 4 Magna Mindy ; 5 Double Duchess ; 6 Troydale Alex

Race 2 19.45 280m Flat (D4) 1 Tickity Tia ; 2 Lizzies Legend ; 3 Lightfoot Craig ; 4 Geelo Ennis ; 5 Lynam The Legend ; 6 Lacken Berrie

Race 3 20.00 500m Flat (A7) 1 Doonanes Sally ; 2 Bright Jodi ; 3 Unique Jeff ; 4 Ketch Up Sand ; 5 Unique Hugo ; 6 Fahy Dave

Race 4 20.15 480m Flat (B5) 1 Trickys Fantasy ; 2 Geelo Steel ; 3 Unique Queen ; 4 Bothar Beag ; 5 Drifting King ; 6 Dumbledog

Race 5 20.30 500m Flat Handicap 1 Sister Sledge ; 2 Got Ya ; 3 Tarzan ; 4 Snug Presley ; 5 Geelo Solace ; 6 El Nerja

Race 6 20.45 500m Flat (A5) 1 Whitefort Susie ; 2 Eske Prince ; 3 Sharpys Balina ; 4 Thinking Cap ; 5 Fearsome Mirage ; 6 Jaydee

Race 7 21.00 500m Flat (A4) 1 Todmorden ; 2 Lightfoot Jones ; 3 Lemming Tara ; 4 Coolavanny Ilia ; 5 Glenvale Jet ; 6 Oh Oh Nan

Race 8 21.15 500m Flat (A3) 1 Peekaboo Flo ; 2 Lemming Jade ; 3 Sharpys Pluto ; 4 Magna Motown ; 5 Coney Kasbah ; 6 Sharpys Regan

Race 9 21.30 500m Flat (A4) 1 Trumpers Deano ; 2 Loki ; 3 Account Manager ; 4 Stanza ; 5 Swift Inas ; 6 Heroic Hero

Race 10 21.45 280m Flat (D1) 1 Geelo Start ; 2 Catrigg Cait ; 3 Elegant Eileen ; 4 Longrange Sam ; 5 Geelo Brezza ; 6 Rennie Mac

Race 11 22.00 280m Flat (D3) 1 Peekaboo Freddie ; 2 Milliondollarlad ; 3 Pitchperfect ; 4 Fiadhs Fury ; 5 Sharpys Brave ; 6 Geelo Max

Race 12 22.15 500m Flat (A4) 1 Curies Girl ; 2 Derrygrath Sam ; 3 Geelo Dee Dee ; 4 Lightfoot Joel ; 5 Gussy Goose ; 6 Soberano Prince

Race 13 22.30 500m Flat (A1) 1 Newinn Missile ; 2 Ramor Express ; 3 Joella Reggie ; 4 Royston News ; 5 Scotchrath ; 6 Geelo Suzi

Race 14 22.45 500m Flat (A2) 1 Uptown Hawkeye ; 2 Stonepark John ; 3 Lightfoot Mick ; 4 Beautiful Chick ; 5 Scullys Brogan ; 6 Liberty Law

Saturday 9th March 2019

Race 1 18.07 480m Flat (OR) 1 Saving Sonic ; 2 Ballymac Dingle ; 3 Nah Then Bella ; 4 Goldies Allen ; 5 Cactus Twink ; 6 sharpys Jimmy

Race 2 18.22 280m Flat (OR) 1 Heavensonfire ; 2 Steady Blaze ; 3 Sharpys Turbo ; 4 Coney Sabella ; 5 Alfies Streak ; 6 Cunning Vic

Race 3 18.39 280m Flat (OR) 1 Silva Hill ; 2 Cloudyandbright ; 3 Coolavanny Dylan ; 4 Newinn Billy ; 5 Rathdaniel Paudi ; 6 Coney Cassius

Race 4 18.59 660m Flat (OR) 1 Affleck Bolt ; 2 Sensual ; 3 Droopys Live ; 4 Lightfoot Janna ; 5 Pennys Luna ; 6 Brigadier Bullet

Race 5 19.19 280m Flat (OR) 1 News At Six ; 2 Lemon Jetson ; 3 Move Over Evie ; 4 Freedom Hunter ; 5 Droopys Linnet ; 6 Coney Mckenna

Race 6 19.36 500m Flat (OR) 1 Leons Jet ; 2 Busters Bullet ; 3 Bonito Patch ; 4 Raymondo Carling ; 5 Sharpys Hawk ; 6 Kilara Tain Bo

Race 7 19.51 500m Flat (OR) 1 Nadurra Dutch ; 2 Headford Johnny ; 3 Droopys Wild ; 4 Small But Deadly ; 5 Droopys trapper ; 6 Gazilly Shay

Race 8 20.08 500m Flat (OR) 1 Ballymac Miscula ; 2 Droopys Verve ; 3 Sharpys Junior ; 4 Harton Ross ; 5 Droopys Heron ; 6 Down To The Felt

Race 9 20.24 500m Flat (OR) 1 Swan Style ; 2 Raise The Stakes ; 3 Antigua Vows ; 4 Truth Matters ; 5 Lemon Ronald ; 6 Sparta Oscar

Race 10 20.44 500m Flat (OR) 1 Plaza Lep ; 2 Lostrigg Freddy ; 3 Beaming Mix Up ; 4 Roxholme Nidge ; 5 Lightfoot King ; 6 Droopys Nadal

Race 11 21.01 500m Flat (OR) 1 Swift Taxman ; 2 Droopys Expert ; 3 Seaglass Phantom ; 4 Roxholme Jim ; 5 Dropzone ; 6 Trade Fudge

Race 12 21.18 500m Flat (OR) 1 Spanish Maiden ; 2 Swift Jim ; 3 Ballymac Osby ; 4 Russanda Ripley ; 5 Bramble Reggie ; 6 Donation

Race 13 21.36 500m Flat (A1) 1 Droopys Albert ; 2 Fourpenny Castle ; 3 Slaneyside Ryder ; 4 Sharpys Rocket ; 5 Lostrigg Charlie ; 6 Sir Dancealot

Race 14 21.54 500m Flat (OR) 1 Fourpenny Rebel ; 2 Bobs Terrific ; 3 Greenwell Thea ; 4 Viking Gaunty ; 5 Settle Yourself ; 6 Geelo Whisky

Race 15 22.12 500m Flat (OR) 1 Droopys Glider ; 2 Hagglers Hawk ; 3 Laidback Larry ; 4 Viking Jerry ; 5 Easy On ; 6 Colston Legend

Race 16 22.30 500m Flat (A2) 1 Swift Affinity ; 2 Frolicandfun ; 3 Ardrahan Zarla ; 4 Plough Boy ; 5 Creative Arnie ; Vacant