Sheffield Hallam Hockey: Ollie’s winner delivers derby delight

Doncaster 1, Sheffield Hallam 2 Sheffield overcame a gritty Doncaster side at Town Fields last Sundayin the Hockey League’s northern Conference to claim bragging rights in the South Yorkshire derby.

Sheffield came in to the game on the back of a poor run of just one point from the previous three matches.

Doncaster were hoping to win just their second game of the season, that against bottom club Belper.

Sheffield started the better and had the lion’s share of the possession.

However, despite their dominance, the visitors couldn’t find the back of the net.

Doncaster mounted a number of counter attacks and from one were able to win a penalty corner.

Although the corner routine broke down, veteran Doncaster player, Jonathan Redfern stayed composed to smash the ball past Will Hall in the Sheffield goal.

Sheffield’s player-coach, Will Hearne gave a rousing team talk at half time and stirred his team to be more clinical in attack.

With seven minutes of the second half gone the visitors won themselves a penalty corner which Hearne slotted past Ashley Watson to draw the teams level.

Sheffield once more started to dominate as Doncaster tired and ran out of ideas.

Eventually, with just nine minutes left on the clock, Akshay Ahitan made a storming run down the left to the Doncaster by-line, pulling the ball back for Ollie Ashdown to slot home for a Sheffield winner.

This Saturday, with the team up to fifth place in the table, they take on bottom club Belper at Abbeydale, the match starting at 6.30pm.

Meanwhile the women’s first team travelled north to play Durham University.

They will be pleased to return with a most unexpected point in a hard fought 1-1 draw.

Player of the match Katie Murfin was solid at the back whilst Linda Kotta was on hand to slot the ball home for Sheffield’s goal after good work from Alicia Laucker.

The men’s second team stayed top of North Division two after a superb 4-2 win away at Durham University.

The side were 2-0 up within five minutes thanks to goals from captain Alex Molyneux and Myles King with a penalty corner.

Although Durham came back in to the game goals from Will Lacey and Sam Webb-Snowling sealed an excellent away victory.

The men’s third team also consolidated their top of the table spot in the Yorkshire Premier League with a 4-1 hammering of Slazengers.