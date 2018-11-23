Sheffield Indoor Cricket: Millhouses Works U13s win first Ben Jessop competition

The final of the first Ben Jessop Sheffield & District League Indoor Cricket competition for U13s was played at the Sheffield Indoor Cricket Centre.

It was a fantastic occasion which ended with Millhouses Works beating Mount Pleasant by 11 runs in the last over.

Hallam and Rotherham Town were the losing semi-finalists while Caribbean and Makki Masjid played in the early rounds.

The games were fast and furious, six a side, with players batting in pairs, the first two for three overs and the last pair for four overs.

One run is scored if the ball hits the wall (or ceiling) and an additional two for running, so it’s quite possible to rattle along at three a ball if you can place it carefully.

The really exciting innovation was a double-up last over. In the last over of the innings any runs are doubled, but so are wickets, so players can get six a ball or lose ten.

The last Mt Pleasant pair scored 55 in their four overs – but the last Millhouses pair scored 71 to win the game.

The children learned all about making quick runs (and even quicker run-outs!), about placing the ball, about bowling defensively.

They learned that a good slow bowler can be just as effective as a superfast quickie, providing he bowls straight – it’s three for a wide or no ball plus any runs tmade.

They learned about coping with pressure and the intensity of a small arena with two sets of parents just the other side of the nets, cheering and shouting.

What a great way to keep fit and learn new skills in the close season – and it can’t be rained off!