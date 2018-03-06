Sheffield Steeldogs on the verge of championship joy

Sheffield Steeldogs stay top of the NIHL Moralee Conference with one weekend left to play.

They took maximum points from two potentially tricky games to keep on top of the pile.

Whitley Warriors had inflicted a rare defeat on the Dogs in their previous encounter and the visitors came out with some real energy and purpose.

Ashley Calvert had a good scrap with Warriors captain Shaun Kippin before the Dogs broke the deadlock with a Milan Kolena power play goal at 14:31.

Lloyd Gibson then added another but it then took until the dying seconds of the middle session for Cam Brownley to make it 3-0. Sheffield hit their groove to finish with a 7-0 win.

The Blackburn Hawks didn’t make life easy with net minder Niks Trapans playing out of his skin. It again took a power play to get the Dogs a goal, with Lloyd Gibson getting his third of the weekend at 33:16.

Trapans continued to perform miracles finishing with a save percentage over 95% but at the other end Dmitri Zimozdra completed another shutout as Ben Morgan’s side won 2-0 despite missing four senior players.

The league title goes down to this coming weekend as the first placed Steeldogs take on second placed Hull home and away, starting at iceSheffield on Saturday at 7:30.