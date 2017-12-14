Sheffield Steeldogs want to keep their momentum going

Sheffield Steeldogs ended up without a game last weekend but remained top of league.

This weekend they welcome the Solihull Barons on Saturday before a Sunday lunch time game when the Peterborough Phantoms visit iceSheffield.

With his team progressing well in both the Moralee Conference and the National Cup, Steeldogs player/coach Ben Morgan is especially aware of the difficulties of Sunday's cup fixture;

“Saturday is important as we want to go in to Christmas still top of the league but Sunday lunchtime is the big game for us this weekend – and that’s no disrespect to Solihull, we know they’ll be tough side, like they were when we played them on the opening weekend of the season.

"Sunday is the bigger challenge because we need the win to keep momentum in the cup and because the short turn around between games makes it extra tough."

Morgan is aware of the potential dangers of the unusual start time: “It’s the second lunchtime game we’ve had this season and hopefully we have learnt a thing or two around managing the quick turnaround.

"We came out a little flat against Peterborough in our previous early face-off and made some errors which they punished us for. They’re too good a team to gift opportunities to so we need to make a strong start.

"Three weeks ago when we played them, we were 3-0 up in the first period and could control the game from there, so we need to overcome any fatigue and be ready when the puck drops.

“We’ve had a good run recently and the team have been working hard on and off the ice, so it would be great to get the two more wins and celebrate Christmas top of the league and well placed to progress in the cup”.