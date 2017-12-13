Sheffield Steelers: big Zack Fitzgerald still out but inching back towards a return

Zack Fitzgerald won't ice for Sheffield Steelers tonight.

There had been an outside chance he would get the nod at Dundee Stars as he continues to recover from facial injury.

Coach Paul Thompson says the defenceman's drive and determination has been lacking from some others in recent games.

But tonight's Challenge Cup quarter final first leg in Scotland is the last part of the Andre Deveaux suspension legacy - the team can only play 13 imports - so it makes sense to give the American a little extra rest.

Fitzgerald will likely return on Saturday in the Conference game at Cardiff Devils - wearing a face mask.