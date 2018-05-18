Sheffield Steelers come clean over the Whistle brothers

The brothers Whistle have been confirmed as new Sheffield Steelers.

After weeks of speculation, the club has announced that goaltender Jackson, 22, and forward Brandon, 20, will be on the 2018-19 roster, on two year deals.

Canada-born Jackson played his last two seasons in Belfast, starting 44 games in Giants’ Challenge Cup winning side.

In April, he made his international debut for GB in the IIHF World Championships, eligible through his upbringing.

Coach Paul Thompson said: “Jackson is the first of many young, exciting signings we will be making. His performances over the two years were one the main reasons Belfast had the success against us that they did.

“His best years are ahead of him, he is a goalie on the rise. Of course, the British status of Jackson opens up (import) opportunities elsewhere in the line-up and gives us certain advantages. I like that he comes to work every day and works his backside off, that hard work can be infectious around the team.

2018 will be Brandon’s first pro year after playing in the British Columbia League

“With losing Liam Kirk, (NHL draft) this is a great opportunity for young Brandon to start his professional career” said Thompson.

“He is a big kid (6ft 1ins) with a good up side.

“He will get his opportunities with us. He is a project that we will work hard with.”

Belfast Giants Jackson Whistle against Sheffield Steelers Mathieu Roy last season

The Whistle brothers are sons of former Steelers’ coach Dave Whistle who lead the Sheffield side to the 2006 play off finals.

READ MORE: Click here for all the latest news from the ice hockey scene