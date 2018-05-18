Sheffield Steelers: Ervins Mustukovs backs Brad Day to make the grade

Brad Day’s evolution into a top netminder could eventually see him challenge for a Great Britain slot, at international ice hockey’s top table.

That’s the view of Ervins Mustukovs, who was number one goalie, at Sheffield Steelers for the last two years.

Day, a former England U18s custodian, turns 24 next month and will be hoping to get more ice time, as he competes with incoming number one Jackson Whistle, between the pipes at Sheffield Arena.

The Yorkshireman ice in nine domestic games last term; the ‘Moose’ performed in 66. Mustukovs said: “Brad can become good goalie. If he will play hard and practice smart - not practice hard...it’s not the same. I hope he learned something from me and that he can make it for GB next season to play in real World Championship against top teams.”

Mustukovs added: “I showed him how to play and practice.

“Three years in Steelers and I was always top.

“Same thing in other leagues. I was always top goalie.”

The Latvian, who has now signed for Nice in the south of France, expects as tough a time in the Ligue Magnus as he encountered in the UK.

“I played there before for Grenoble” he recalled.

“It’s a pretty much similar league. Just fewer imports - 10.”

Day had a creditable 2.4 goals against average, last season.